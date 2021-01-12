All about Kim Kardashian’s new lifestyle

New year, New Kim! The famous Kardashian sister is rebranding herself and making the most out of her healthy lifestyle.

Loading the player...

The 40-year-old who caused all the commotion during her birthday, seems to be embarking on a plant-based journey, paired with a very strict workout routine that even includes her sisters.

Kim is known for constantly updating her fanbase and followers with her day to day adventures, so it’s not surprising that she is sharing all the details of her new lifestyle on Instagram Stories.

The celebrity and entrepreneur tried taking the same approach last February, opening up about her diet and food preferences, which included vegan tacos and oatmeal.

She recently shared some of the new products in her fridge, with a large variety of vegan-friendly products from the plant-based brand Beyond Meat.

Kim captioned her post with, “someone heard I went plant-based,” showing her almost 200 million followers the amount of options in her new diet.

Writing her goals for 2021, she explained how she wants to get her mind and body right this year.

©GettyImages



Beyond Meat

Also sharing her fitness journey, she revealed her new workout regimen, which involves two workouts a day, as she has been posting all about it on her social media platforms.

Kim seems to be having a lot of fun with her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara, doing a lot of different routines and including her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The reality TV star, who is now making headlines for rumors of divorce from her husband Kanye West, is also interested in going into a more spiritual path, joining Kourtney Kardashian for “Bible Study” and posting all about it.