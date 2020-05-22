Jennifer Lopez’s secret to staying young is easy – and free

Some say that beauty is a matter of attitude and that it should come from within. If you have any doubts about this, you just need to look at the youth and beauty that celebs like Jennifer Lopez radiate, and you’ll begin to believe that everything is just a matter of attitude. It’s especially hard to ignore when she herself confirms that part of her impeccable appearance is due to her positive thoughts.

Like many celebrities, this diva from the Bronx shares lifestyle and beauty secrets. Thanks to this, we know that her best beauty tip is within everyone’s reach! The singer-actress (who is undoubtedly at her prime) believes in the power of positive affirmations, as she stated in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

©GettyImages



The celeb seems to have found the secret of youth in one of her daily statements: “I am youthful and timeless”

As the artist shared, J. Lo’s formula consists of repeating positive phrases, as if they were a mantra, several times a day. For extra support, she has these inspirational phrases printed on pillows throughout her home; that way she can read them at any time and internalize their meaning.

“Affirmations are so important. I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd b–t, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda,” she said. Another mantra she repeats daily is “my work is full of adventures,” which explains the passion she brings to all of her professional projects- and their subsequent success.

©@jlo



According to Jennifer, when you’re happy you radiate beauty

Beyond positive phrases, the Ain’t Your Mama singer believes in self-valuation through a look at her own strengths and weaknesses, as well as maintaining a balance between work and rest. In an interview with InStyle, she stated, “I definitely think beauty comes from within—you have to keep your mind, soul, body and spirit in sync. I am a firm believer in meditating and when you are happy and feel joy and love, you radiate beauty.”

©@jlo



J. Lo combines her positive attitude with exercise, a healthy diet, and rest

The celeb combines her good attitude and optimism with her healthy lifestyle, which includes sleeping between 8 to 10 hours a day, eating a healthy diet and exercising frequently. Will you test the power of your positive thoughts, just like J. Lo?