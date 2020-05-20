Latina designer creates a stylish solution to keep face masks from hurting your ears

Now that it’s become mandatory to cover our faces not only for our own protection but for others‘ as well, face masks happen to also double as an accessory. Upon listening to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC), the fashion industry quickly pivoted in the creation of aesthetically-pleasing face masks. Among them is Project Runway Season 14 winner Ashley Nell Tipton, who aside from producing fun, brightly-colored face masks, is taking the look and comfort a step further with mask headbands.

©@ashleynelltipton



Ashley’s masks are available in an array of fun and colorful prints

In case you’ve already experienced some tugging on your ears upon placing your mask, perhaps this is the stylish solution to stop the pain. Ashley’s four-piece collection includes a headband for the animal print lover with a fierce leopard band, one for the trendy type with a burgundy braid, as well as a shimmery one for those who love a little sparkle, and one other inspired by the spring season.

Each one has large buttons on the sides to secure your face mask and keep it from pulling on your ears. With masks forming part of our looks until further notice, it’s important to keep comfort in mind – because the last thing you need is a headache when stepping out for groceries or a social distance walk.

©AshleyNellTipton.com



Ashley’s stylish headbands are meant to prevent face masks from pulling at the ears

For $25, you’re getting both a statement accessory and the solution to ultimate face mask comfort, which quite frankly, had never occurred before, but here we are. And while you’re at it, you can add to cart some of her super cute masks. Like her clothing, the Latina designer carries an assortment of masks in bold and graphic prints, including cow print, Loteria, Frida Kahlo, camo and many others.

“I love adding color and fun prints in my designs. My Fashion Face Mask collection is no exception. Adding fun prints and color to face masks makes them a little more fun to wear,” she wrote on Instagram. But if color’s not your thing, she’s got you covered with a solid black mask, which is the LBD of masks.