Gigi Hadid’s baby joy, Kim Kardashian’s kids draw for charity and more good news gone viral

Nothing says good news more than babies being born or pregnancies announced. Earlier this week, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made headlines that they are expecting a baby girl in September. The news first broke via TMZ, but then the supermodel discussed the happy news during Thursday’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms,” she told the host. “But we‘re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.” Jimmy added that this was the “ray of sunshine we all needed” and for the 25-year-old to enjoy every moment. ”I’m trying,” she responded. “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home and be together, and really experience it day by day.”

Gigi confirmed her pregnancy news to Jimmy Fallon

According to People, Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich also are expecting. And Ashlee Simpson revealed on Instagram that she is due with her third child with Evan Ross, his second. On Saturday, it was also announced that Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are having a baby.

As far as babies that have made their debut during COVID, CNN’s Anderson Cooper is now the proud dad of Wyatt Morgan Cooper. “On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten,” he wrote on Instagram with a carousel of photos. “I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.”

Alex Rodriguez and Brad Paisley let followers in on their surprising bromance. The country singer revealed in an Instagram Live that he and wife Kimberly are big fans of A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez’s cost-conscious Tiller & Hatch frozen food brand. The engaged couple donated thousands of meals to the Nashville family’s The Store, which serves individuals and families experiencing food insecurities and financial hardship in their local area.

With more and more people going on close to two months in self-isolation, this adorable toddler is all of us. His mom captured him exiting their home while putting the voice over saying, “I hate this house.”

This little boy tasting queso for the first time is how we react whenever we eat the cheesy goodness.

Cinthia Zanuni wanted to make sure her husband, who can’t stand on his own, gained as much from a breathtaking view as she did, so she lifted him up. “Choose for your life someone who has the power to make you feel like you‘re floating,” she wrote in Portuguese on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian participated in the Panera #SeeAPlateFillAPlate social media challenge – where a $3 donation will help Feeding America provide a freshly prepared meal for a person in need. The mom-of-three decorated plates with her kids for the cause.

Kim decorated plates with her kids for a good cause

Chris Evans is making it #Instaofficial. The Knives Out actor made his Instagram debut with announcing his participation in the #AllinChallenge.

Four-year-old Spencer Anderson wanted to make sure residents of a local nursing home know they are loved by mailing them personalized letters to brighten their day. Her mom Taylor also shared on Instagram that she and her two-year-old sister have been putting together care packages for delivery drivers and postal workers.

After winning the Super Bowl earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is a champion for a whole other meaning. The athlete, who holds Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery degrees, has been working at a long-term care facility in Canada to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellen DeGeneres aired footage from Demi Lovato surprising father-daughter Internet sensations Nick and Sienna backstage from a past show.

Filmmaker and actress Gabrielle Anwar, with restauranteur and philanthropist husband Shareef Malnik, delivered a three-course gourmet meal prepared for by Michelin-starred chef Christopher Lee for South Florida heroes, the frontline ER doctors and nurses for the night shifts at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and UM Hospital Jackson Memorial in Miami. The couple was able to make this happen thanks in large part to La Adelita Tequila CEO Chris Radomski.

Leaving you all on this note, it’s Friday so let’s dance like this father-daughter duo.

