Every day is Earth Day in 2020, especially when we have reduced contamination by traveling less and walking more. As Coronavirus continues to put a pause in our nomad lifestyle, simplicity has taken a stand and our environment is taking a break from toxic chemicals. Though cleaning products have become the coveted item this year, you can opt for more sustainable ways to maintain a clean home with non-toxic products. From organic paint to plastic-free cleaning detergents, these are the products that will help you go zero-waste during your at-home spring cleaning.