Social distancing has forced millions of people to take refuge at their homes and work remotely. As we continue to work from home for the foreseeable future, it’s important to be stocked up on all the essentials you’ll need to put together some WTF outfits. Instead of rocking your sleepwear to your next Zoom call, switch out of your PJs and into comfy yet stylish pieces with purpose. Need to stock up on your WFH apparel? Scroll through to see some of our favorite picks.