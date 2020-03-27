5 reasons to watch Netflix’s wildest show (ever), ‘Tiger King’

By now you must have heard about the Netflix hit that’s taken over everyone’s lives, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The seven-episode docu-series is all the rage right now, and people can’t get enough of the wildness that bestows upon the show. The main plot surrounds Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, the runner of big cat zoo Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for euthanizing five tigers and hiring someone to kill his arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin, founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue. As if that weren’t shocking enough, there’s a whole other web of stories encircling a cult, murder, and polygamy to name a few things.

We won’t be sharing any major giveaways, but to better familiarize yourself with the nation’s latest T.V. obsession, here are some things you should know.

1) Joe Exotic is a show in itself

Aside from running the zoo, Joe Exotic (born as Joseph Schreibvogel) claimed to be the most prolific breeder of tigers in the nation. He made country music and filmed his own music videos. Furthermore, he was the host of a live-streaming internet show, and he even tried his luck at politics, as you will see in the show if you haven’t already.

2) The next episode is wilder than the one before

Just when you think the show has reached peak madness, another story unfolds that’s just as flabbergasting.

3) “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” is probably the most-heard phrase on the show

There’s a lot more underlying Carole Baskin (like the fact that she might have committed murder) other than her big-cat obsession. But if there’s something that’s really stuck out is the way she addresses her social media followers.

4) Celebrities are just as obsessed with this show

Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2020

Jared Leto, Roselyn Sanchez, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian have all shown they’re just as intrigued by the big-cat-breeding-unsolved-missing-person-polygamist-cult-drug-kingpin-filled show.

5) There will be a scripted series starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

The SNL alum is executive producing a scripted limited series starring her as the Big Cat Rescue founder. According to Deadline, the six-episode series won’t be a fictional adaptation of the Netflix documentary but instead is based on Joe Exotic, the second season of Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast. Although it’s unknown who will play Joe, people are already making up their dream casts.

