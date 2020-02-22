Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Carnival, which takes place before the start of Christian Lent, is an iconic celebration known for colorful masks, flamboyant costumes and raucous parties and street parades. But each carnaval celebrated in cities around the world is different, infusing the unique local cultures and traditions. In essence though, it is one big party – and one you don’t want to miss whether it is in Rio de Janeiro, Panama, or Barranquilla, Colombia (Shakira’s hometown!). You can also celebrate in European locations like Venice, Nice or Tenerife, Spain. Keep scrolling to discover 9 amazing cities where you can travel to experience the color, energy and spectacle of the most famous carnivals around the world.
