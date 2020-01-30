Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter engaged to Egyptian equestrian: See the stunning ring

Bill Gates has a wedding to plan! The billionaire’s 23-year-old daughter, Jennifer Gates, is engaged to her boyfriend Nayel Nassar, 28. The couple announced the happy news on social media, Wednesday, January 29. The engaged pair shared photos from the snowy proposal, which took place in a “meaningful” spot. “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” Jennifer wrote. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. 💍 AHHH!!!”

Nayel penned his own announcement, sharing a photo of himself with his fiancée in the snow and another that showed off Jennifer’s massive diamond ring. “SHE SAID YES!! 💍 I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever! 😘❤️,” he captioned the slideshow.

Nayel is an Egyptian show jumper, while Jennifer is a medical student and equestrian athlete. The bride-to-be is the oldest child of Microsoft co-founder Bill and his wife Melinda Gates. Proud dad Bill reacted to the engagement news writing: “I am completely thrilled! Congratulations, @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar!” Likewise, the aspiring doctor’s mom expressed her joy commenting, “So thrilled for you and @nayelnassar! ❤” Jennifer was moved to tears by her future husband’s moving post. She wrote, “Yep crying again its fine life is perfect rn you’re everything to me 💕💍.”

