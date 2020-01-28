Kate Middleton steps out sans her engagement ring: The reason revealed

Kate Middleton was missing an important accessory while out on Tuesday. Fans were quick to notice that the Duchess of Cambridge was not wearing her iconic sapphire engagement ring while visiting Evelina London Children’s Hospital. The royal mom of three’s Eclipse diamond eternity ring by Annoushka was also noticeably absent, although her Welsh gold wedding band was clearly visible. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Kate removed the rings for health and safety reasons. Kensington Palace told HELLO! Online that Kate took off her “accessories because she was visiting the children's wards, and, as such, it was important for the royal to remove any potential hygiene hazards.”

©Getty Images



Kate Middleton left her engagement ring behind for the hospital visit on Jan. 28

Princess Charlotte’s mom visited the children’s hospital on Tuesday, January 28, to learn more about the creative art workshops run by the National Portrait Gallery Hospital Program. The National Portrait Gallery works closely with Evelina London to bring workshops and artists to the hospital, helping to support the health, wellbeing and happiness of the young patients. Kate is patron of both the National Portrait Gallery and Evelina London.

The Duchess recycled her Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit for the outing, which she teamed with her Mappin & Webb Empress pendant and earrings. While she left her famous sapphire ring behind, Kate’s engagement ironically came up while speaking to fellow mom Sarah Ibendah, whose husband, like Prince William, waited several years before popping the question. Sarah shared, "We also bonded over the fact it took our husbands like nine years before they asked us to marry them. When I mentioned it she laughed politely and gave a knowing smile."

Kate joined children and their families at a “Playful Portraits” workshop, and helped them make sets and characters for their own pop-up theaters. The children practiced their photography skills as part of the workshop. One 10-year-old boy named Luke Wheeler-Waddison snapped a polaroid of Prince George’s mom. "I will take it home and keep it forever,” he said of the photo. "We just really wanted to say thank you to the Duchess for coming and spending time here. She was really touched, I think. I told her that I had the same birthday as her son, George, and my sister is four, like Charlotte. She said Charlotte would love to have the pink wreath up in her room. It would be amazing if they did that."

During the engagement, Kate also visited Evelina’s Beach Ward to meet children who were taking part in the workshop at their bedsides. The hospital visit came one day after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London. The royal couple will step out again on February 2 for the BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall.