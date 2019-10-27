Elon Musk's daily routine will blow your mind
The daily routine of a genius like Elon Musk isn't an easy one, and there's no time to waste on activities that make him less productive. According to the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, answering phone calls and e-mails eat into his time and every second counts towards achieving his goals. So what's a day in the life of Elon Musk like? Here's what he gets up to:
More than eight hours sleep is too much for Elon Musk, who only spends six hours in bed. By 7am, he's already up and working out how to make the most of the day.
Despite the recommendations, and unlike other people, Elon Musk doesn't really do breakfast, but might occasionally grab a cup of coffee and an omelet.
Showering is one habit Elon Musk never breaks. He'll even skip breakfast just to linger a bit longer under the water.
As soon as Elon Musk leaves the house he's got people waiting for him with meetings and engagements. To manage things, and ensure he sees to everything and everyone, he schedules all his appointments in five-minute blocks. His typical working week adds up 85-100 hours.
Elon dedicates Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays to his auto company, which adds up to 42 hours a week devoted to Tesla. SpaceX, which aims to populate Mars and conquer the Moon, gets Mondays and Fridays. Finally, Elon works alongside OpenAI, which is working to study and revolutionize artificial intelligence.
Since his schedule is always full to bursting, he doesn't spend much time answering phone calls and e-mails. However, he does have a secret, exclusive, e-mail address where only those in the know can reach him.
Another helping? Dinner isn't allowed to take up more than five minutes of his time, but Elon eats a lot during the allotted time slot - even his own company acknowledges he eats way too much.
Elon won't go to bed until he's made sure to deal with all his to-do's. He slides into bed around 1 am and sleeps for just six hours before it's time to get back to work.
The Tesla genius chooses to stay home or travel when he does take time off, and whatever he does it'll involve his five children. But he never stops working, telling El Clarín, "I can be with them and still work... If I didn't, I would never be done."
In a packed life, Elon somehow still finds time to pursue his passions. Reading is one of them, and he spends a couple of minutes a day on it. He also goes to the gym at least twice a week.
For Elon Musk nothing he has to do day-to-day is too much. For him, the success of PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX is clear proof that being disciplined is worth it.
