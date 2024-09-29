Camila Cabello, born to a Mexican father and a Cuban mother, learned Spanish at home. When she was seven years old, her family decided to move from Cuba to the United States, adding a stop to Disney World to make her happy. Despite being a shy girl, Camila loved to sing, with her parents and family listening to her and encouraging her talents.

© Paul Zimmerman Camila Cabello Named Top 100 Latina Powerhouse

Born on March 7th, 1997 in Cojimar, Cuba, Camila also spent some of her childhood in Mexico, where she has family. After moving to Miami on a full-time basis, she quickly learned English in school, speaking Spanish at home, and maintaining the two languages throughout her life. Proud of her roots, Camila has surprised many with her skills in both languages, which she flexes in interviews and concerts.

Her beginnings in the entertainment world took off when she was 15 years old, with her parents allowing her to participate in The X Factor.

"The real reason why I decided to participate in 'The X Factor' and not 'The Voice' was because I dreamt of meeting and marrying Harry Styles."

Camila shocked the judges with her talent, resulting in her being matched up with other talented young women and forming the group Fifth Harmony, a band that rapidly achieved success all over the world.

© Christian Vierig Camila Cabello Named Top 100 Latina Powerhouse

Still, she wanted more. Camila wanted to be a bigger creative involvement and decided to split from the group in 2016. In 2018, she released her first solo record, which featured songs like "Havana," "Senorita," and "Don't Go Yet," which have amassed incredible success in places all over the world.

"Every day I'm grateful to be Cuban, Mexican, and from Miami. I'm proud to represent young people with a story like mine."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Camila Cabello Named Top 100 Latina Powerhouse

Throughout her solo career, Camila has been the recipient of awards like the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Grammys, and more. She's collaborated with artists like Shawn Mendes, Alejandro Sanz, Ed Sheeran, and Maria Becerra. Recently, she released her fourth album, "C,XOXO."

Camila has also supported various philanthropic efforts like "Save the Children," "OMG Everywhere," and more, all with a focus on supporting Latino youths.