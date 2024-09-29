Paola Nuñez, originally from Tecate, Baja California, discovered her passion for acting early. What started as a form of self-expression eventually transformed into her livelihood. "I was always very antisocial, so through my characters I managed to communicate. It was a game that became my profession."

She initially made her mark in television, gaining recognition for her roles in prominent soap operas such as "Amor en custodia." Her portrayal of Bárbara Bazterrica in this series significantly elevated her public profile. While contemporary media trends have shifted towards series over traditional soap operas, Nuñez attributes much of her professional success to her formative experiences in melodramas.

"I started doing soap operas, and I am very grateful because thanks to that, I can go in and out of my emotions without any problem, and I think that prepared me a lot," Paola confessed to ¡Hola! Mexico a couple of months ago during the promotion of the film "Bad Boys: Hasta la Muerte," where she shares credits with Will Smith and Vanessa Hudgens. Although, as a viewer, she is not a regular action-lover, this genre has allowed her to play fascinating characters, such as Rita Secada.

Paola has achieved significant success in Hollywood over the past eight years. She has garnered acclaim for her work, including her role alongside Pierce Brosnan in the series "The Son." This achievement has solidified her position as one of the influential Latinas making a substantial impact in the industry.

"When I'm acting is when I feel most confident, talented, important and beautiful. My power and strength is in my person as an actress, when I'm on that pedestal I feel unstoppable."

In an inherently volatile environment, Paola encountered the temptation to resign. However, she remained steadfast in her principles and persevered despite personal sacrifices, including missing important celebrations.

Unlike some of her colleagues, Paola Núñez is not very fond of sharing details of her life on social media. For the actress, privacy is one of her greatest treasures. "I have always been very careful because I like to keep a part of my life just for myself because if you open the door to people, it is very easy for them to hurt you," she says.

"Today I look and hug that girl from Tecate to tell her: 'Look at everything you achieved! How beautiful that your love for this profession brought you here, but you don't have to run anymore, you have nothing to prove.'"

And although the desire to share credits with Kate Winslet or Cate Blanchett is latent, the Mexican actress learned to enjoy the present and slow down to appreciate the path taken. "Today I look and hug that girl from Tecate to tell her: 'Look at everything you achieved! How beautiful that your love for this profession brought you here, but you don't have to run anymore, you have nothing to prove."