Myraida Desireé Carmona Díaz is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter who is publicly known by her stage name Calma Carmona. Her music is a captivating blend of soul and Latin soul, influenced by iconic artists such as Sade Adu, Santana, PJ Harvey, La Lupe, and Tina Turner. This unique blend, resonating deeply with her audience, is a musical journey across genres and cultures. Singing in both English and her native Spanish, Carmona's music transcends linguistic boundaries, connecting with listeners on an emotional level.

© IG @calmacarmona The singer has been on the radar of the music scene since 2013

In August 2013, Calma Carmona's talent and distinct style earned her the MTV Iggy Artist of the Week title. This recognition was pivotal in her career, bringing her music to a broader, international audience. That same year, she had the remarkable opportunity to open for Beyoncé during The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in Puerto Rico.

Carmona's music is characterized by its "wide-ranging influences," seamlessly blending elements from various genres and artists. Her vocal style has often been compared to that of Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, with a soulful and passionate delivery that captivates her listeners.

Last year, the singer surprised by revealing that her original style was born at the least expected moment:

"It arises from the pandemic. It hasn't been easy on different levels for everyone; it's been a change for all, and changes aren't easy, but they are necessary. In music, I draw a lot of inspiration from what I feel, and self-empowerment is super important." Calma Carmona, 2022

© IG @calmacarmona In 2013, the singer was responsible for opening one of Beyoncé's concerts in Puerto Rico.

In 2021, Calma Carmona delivered an enchanting performance for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. This intimate and stripped-down setting showcased her vocal skills and emotional depth, further solidifying her place in the soul music landscape. Her ability to connect with her audience through raw and heartfelt performances is a hallmark of her artistry, making her listeners feel engaged and connected.

In 2023, she graced the stage at the Santa María Music Fest, continuing to share her soulful sound with fans old and new. Carmona shared her experiences with a local newspaper, "The experience I lived in Cuba has marked my life." This sentiment speaks to her travels and cultural exchanges' profound impact on her music and personal growth.

© Getty Images Calma Carmona at an awards ceremony in Puerto Rico, in March 2019.

Carmona's journey shows the power of music as a universal language. Her ability to blend diverse influences and perform in multiple languages highlights her versatility and commitment to her craft. As a cultural ambassador, she brings Puerto Rico's rich musical heritage to the world stage, infusing it with contemporary and global elements. Through her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Calma Carmona continues to captivate audiences, proving that music can bridge gaps and unite people.

Despite having established herself as a singer, Calma acknowledges that her music is constantly evolving and that the element of surprise is something she's keeping for her next album: