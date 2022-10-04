Sofía Jirau has made history this year! The 24-year-old model became the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome, and has since walked on a number of fashion shows and has been on the cover of many magazines.

Born in 1997 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jirau made her debut in the modeling industry at age 16 for Wanda Beauchamp, and started working as a professional model in 2019. She has had the opportunity to work with top designers and has walked at New York Fashion Week and Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Jirau has big dreams and aspirations, and so far she has made sure to achieve every goal. She is also a young entrepreneur and revealed her plans to become an actress, during an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, revealing she wants to star in films or television, as she loves romantic comedies and fantasy.

The model is currently dating Christopher González, a chef with Down Syndrome who owns a restaurant business. Jirau says it was definitely “love at first sight” and plans to take the next step in her relationship, however she is currently working on her successful career.

Sofía has been without a doubt an inspiration, empowering people with Down Syndrome and everyone around the world, encouraging everyone to accomplish their goals and to dream big without any limits.