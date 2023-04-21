As we gear up for another thrilling Coachella weekend, where some of the biggest names in music come together for unforgettable performances in the California desert to celebrate music, art, and fashion, it’s crucial to prioritize skincare. So before you put on your best festival fashion, glittery makeup and brade your hair to head off to the festival, remember to take care of your skin!

HOLA! got the scoop from the board-certified dermatologist partnering with Coachella’s official skincare and sun care sponsor, Neutrogena, on how to keep your skin healthy and glowing in the hot desert weather.

Dr. Baum, a Florida licensed and board-certified dermatologist, said, “Dealing with the environmental aggressors can be tough on our skin, especially if you are in the desert this weekend for Coachella.”

©Getty - Courtesy



Dr. Baum, board-certified dermatologist working with Neutrogena, Coachella’s official skincare sponsor

The dermatologist offered three essential tips to keep your skin looking its best during Coachella.