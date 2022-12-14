Whitney Houston inspires a limited-edition makeup collection

It was in 1987 when her hit song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” was playing on all the radio stations around the world. It was also the ruling time of pink lipsticks, blue shadows, anklets, leotards, aerobics programs, wild hair, and plastic accessories. And Whitney Houston’s popularity was taking off. First with her 1985 debut album, which had several big hits, and then her 1992 film, The Bodyguard, where she starred alongside Kevin Costner.
Shortly after, Whitney Houston rose to stardom and became an inspiring icon for women worldwide, from her style to her makeup to her talent.
“My mother taught me that beauty really lives in places like smiles.” -Whitney Houston.
Whitney Houston’s Makeup Style
“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” said Pat Houston, executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston.
Nowadays, the singer’s stunning makeup and beauty choices are still relevant. She always opted for dewy skin, vibrant red lips, deep eyes accentuated with dark shadows, and a series of highlighters and foundations to bring out her incredible bone structure.
“Whitney loved working with colors on the lips and eyes – that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers.” -Pat Houston.
M.A.C X Whitney Houston, the makeup collection inspired by the pop icon
Just in time for the holidays, the cosmetics brand M.A.C and Whitney E. Houston estate have collaborated on a limited-edition makeup capsule makeup collection inspired by the celebrated singer’s most iconic beauty looks. “This collection captures the hues and finishes that were essential to Whitney’s most memorable looks, “ said Fatima Thomas, M.A.C Senior Artist.
Whitney’s essence and personality are embodied in this unique collection that features four lipsticks ranging from neutrals and pinks to intense reds. For the eyes, the collection features a palette of eight shades ideal for achieving Whitney’s smoky eyes look. Beige, black, brown, gray and metallic will be all you need for any stunning evening look. And to get your glowing skin like Whitney, the collab also comes with a bronze and shiny blush to add that final touch to your complexion.