Whitney Houston inspires a limited-edition makeup collection

It was in 1987 when her hit song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” was playing on all the radio stations around the world. It was also the ruling time of pink lipsticks, blue shadows, anklets, leotards, aerobics programs, wild hair, and plastic accessories. And Whitney Houston’s popularity was taking off. First with her 1985 debut album, which had several big hits, and then her 1992 film, The Bodyguard, where she starred alongside Kevin Costner.

Shortly after, Whitney Houston rose to stardom and became an inspiring icon for women worldwide, from her style to her makeup to her talent.

©GettyImages



Whitney Houston always matched her impecable style with her dazzling beauty looks.

“My mother taught me that beauty really lives in places like smiles.” -Whitney Houston.

Whitney Houston’s Makeup Style

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” said Pat Houston, executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston.

Nowadays, the singer’s stunning makeup and beauty choices are still relevant. She always opted for dewy skin, vibrant red lips, deep eyes accentuated with dark shadows, and a series of highlighters and foundations to bring out her incredible bone structure.