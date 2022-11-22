The recently released Marvel movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is a hit. According to CNN, the film, which is now considered one of the biggest blockbusters ever has already made $330 million worldwide and had an estimated opening of $180 million in North America.

Now, MAC Cosmetics x Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever limited-edition Collection in collaboration with Marvel is also getting love on social media. Beauty influencers are showing before and after transformations using the makeup collection inspired by the characters and aesthetics of Wakanda.

©Courtesy



MAC Cosmetics x Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever Collection

“Like the vibrant world of Wakanda, #MACxWakandaForever features lavish, saturated hues that look fantastic on everyone – especially those with rich skin tones” - Fatima Thomas, MAC Senior Artist

Currently, there are several hashtags being used to discover videos about this makeup collection. Thanks to a blog post from Girl United, we found three of the most viral ones.

mac x black panther makeup hashtag has over 326.4 billion views

maccosmetic x black panther hashtag has over 765.6 million views

black panther mac cosmetics hashtag has over 752.6 million views.

To get you inspired, here are three of our favorite TikTok Wakanda makeovers!

1. @nicollechangc

Nicole is a Peruvian beauty influencer, who has 1.5M followers in TikTok. She captions her post: “Obsessed with this new Mac x Black Panther collection 🤩”

2. @cassiie_mua

Beauty content creator by the name of Casandra. She has 44k followers and in this video she shows us her before and after...Wakanda transformation. She captioned the post, “Showing off my inner African Queen using the @maccosmetics Black Panther collection for the release of Black Panther 2.”

3. @rainbowflawles

Another Black Panther look we loved was the eye makeup from Florencia, a content creator from Santiago, Chile. She has 161K followers and she is a beauty lover with an engineering degree.

There are hundreds of videos on TikTok to get inspired, go check them out!

The 18-piece MAC Cosmetics x Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever Collection is available on MAC’s website and Target, includes an eyeshadow palette, eyeliner, lipsticks, liquid lip colors, lip gloss, pressed powders, and makeup brushes, all in a variety of colors inspired by the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever universe.