Intermittent Fasting involves consuming all your calories within a set period and fasting for the rest of the day. There are different approaches to intermittent fasting, the most popular being an 8:16 split – meaning you consume your calories in an eight-hour eating window and fast for the other 16 hours of the day.

You can also do a 10:16, 16:10, or even a 6:20 eating: fasting split. The concept is that you will eat fewer calories since you are squeezing them into a narrower timeframe instead of consuming them throughout the day.

Intermittent Fasting is the most popular diet online, receiving a huge 1.2 million average monthly searches worldwide. Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston are among the many celebrities to endorse the benefits of Intermittent Fasting.

Advantages of Intermittent Fasting: Leads to weight loss help improve insulin resistance, reduce oxidative stress on your cells, stabilize blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of strokes.

Disadvantages of Intermittent Fasting: It can be challenging to stick with long-term due to low energy, cravings, habits, and the discipline required to stick to the specific time frames. Studies investigating intermittent fasting also point to specific side effects that may occur during the fasting stage, for example, mood swings, constipation, dehydration, or diminished sleep quality.