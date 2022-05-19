Experts reveal how to avoid getting botched eyebrows

Although many stars are trying to bring back thin eyebrows, according to Pinterest, the microblading trend isn’t going anywhere in 2022. People are leaning towards defined brows that look natural.
Permanent makeup experts, KB Pro, shared with HOLA! USA their analysis on how searches for “natural microblading eyebrows” are up 285% on Pinterest since the end of 2021, a and 87% for “eyebrow tattoos.”
The experts’ insight also led to several suggestions on everything you should know before heading to your treatment.
How does it work?
We aren’t all blessed with brows as naturally shapely as Cara Delivigne or Lily Collins, so microblading is the next step toward the salon brow look. Eyebrow tattoos, aka microblading, have saved the need for time consuming, everyday brow filling.
So what is microblading?
KB Pro explains that microblading is the name given to a permanent makeup technique that involves using a microblading tool to create tiny precision hair strokes by hand, mimicking your brow’s natural direction and lengths. Pigments are then implanted into the channels created by the microblades in the dermal layer of the skin. The sensation is similar to a little scratch, but you should not feel any discomfort.
Finding a professional
A woman was left completely devastated when she went to a makeup artist for a microblading treatment. She has since racked up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok for the mishap and has warned all beauty lovers to leave their brows to professionals after the microblading went utterly wrong.
Microblading experts at KP Pro agree you should always leave these types of treatments to professionals with high-quality training. After all, you don’t want to ruin them up.
How to achieve Chrishell Stause and Jessica Alba’s ‘expensive blonde’ look
Selena Gomez’s makeup artist shares how to achieve ‘Baila Conmigo’ makeup look
Gwyneth Paltrow shares her experience with cosmetic procedures
A Permanent Make Up Artist will be able to use brow mapping skills to create the perfect brows for each client, taking face shape and structure and expression and movement into account. This is an integral part of the professional training K.B Pro students receive.
K.B Pro Founder and World Class Permanent Makeup Artist, Karen Betts, says, “No one treatment I perform is ever the same and is as individual as my clients. Each of my clients has different facial features, structure, and skin tone, which all influence the treatment differently.”
Finding an artist that uses high-quality pigments is significant to the results of your treatment. “I specially created K.B Pro Pigments because I just couldn’t find what I wanted from the pigments currently on the market. I spent a lot of time perfecting the colors and analyzing how the color faded over time – to ensure the pigments would seamlessly blend in with any existing brow hairs and fade out naturally over time. It was also important to me that my pigments didn’t leave behind any unwanted warm residue,” says Betts.
Immediately after your procedure, your brows will look 20-30% darker than the color you have chosen in consultation, but this will fade within 3-4 days to reveal your desired color.
Things to consider; your health
Some medical conditions, for instance, pregnancy or infectious diseases, mean you cannot have permanent cosmetic treatments. For other conditions, it will depend on the medical condition you are experiencing, its severity, the treatment or medication you are being provided with, and so on. You should have a full consultation before the treatment, during which your medical history will be discussed, and the implications of this for your treatment will be explained in detail to you.
Make sure to discuss this with a professional beautician if you are unsure.
Aftercare
You will be given thorough advice on what to do after your treatment to get the best results for your new brows. This includes ensuring that your brows are kept clean and dry, avoiding makeup throughout the healing process, and avoiding direct sunlight to your brows.
KB Pro explains that “you should avoid going to the gym or swimming straight after your treatment as it can severely impact healing. You will also need to avoid waxing and tinting treatments for at least 48 hours before your treatment and until your brows have healed.
“Strong sun can impact the success of the result during the immediate healing phase. We recommend that clients leave 4-6 weeks between their final retouch procedure and holidays abroad,” they said. “Your microblading artist will be able to explain all of the do’s and don’ts for the best aftercare process you should follow to get the desired results.”