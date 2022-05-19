Experts reveal how to avoid getting botched eyebrows

Although many stars are trying to bring back thin eyebrows, according to Pinterest, the microblading trend isn’t going anywhere in 2022. People are leaning towards defined brows that look natural.

Permanent makeup experts, KB Pro, shared with HOLA! USA their analysis on how searches for “natural microblading eyebrows” are up 285% on Pinterest since the end of 2021, a and 87% for “eyebrow tattoos.”

The experts’ insight also led to several suggestions on everything you should know before heading to your treatment.

How does it work?

We aren’t all blessed with brows as naturally shapely as Cara Delivigne or Lily Collins, so microblading is the next step toward the salon brow look. Eyebrow tattoos, aka microblading, have saved the need for time consuming, everyday brow filling.

So what is microblading?

KB Pro explains that microblading is the name given to a permanent makeup technique that involves using a microblading tool to create tiny precision hair strokes by hand, mimicking your brow’s natural direction and lengths. Pigments are then implanted into the channels created by the microblades in the dermal layer of the skin. The sensation is similar to a little scratch, but you should not feel any discomfort.

Finding a professional

A woman was left completely devastated when she went to a makeup artist for a microblading treatment. She has since racked up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok for the mishap and has warned all beauty lovers to leave their brows to professionals after the microblading went utterly wrong.

Microblading experts at KP Pro agree you should always leave these types of treatments to professionals with high-quality training. After all, you don’t want to ruin them up.

A Permanent Make Up Artist will be able to use brow mapping skills to create the perfect brows for each client, taking face shape and structure and expression and movement into account. This is an integral part of the professional training K.B Pro students receive.