Apple pie or pumpkin pie: find out what are some of the holiday season’s healthiest foods

We know that between the months of October and December we will all be packing on a few more calories here and there due to all the delicious food we will find at our holiday parties.

No one likes to limit themselves during the holiday season, especially since we only enjoy these dishes once a year.

Knowledge is power, and the more we know about some of our favorite holiday meals, the happier we’ll be come January as we gear up for our New Year, New You mentality.

Check out the video to see how some small adjustments can really make all the difference when it comes to your long-term health!