World Soil Day: Former White House Chef Sam Kass reveals the scary future of food

What is now considered a delicacy in just a few decades might disappear if regenerative agriculture practices aren’t widely adopted. The role we all play in helping future generations thrive, not just survive, is the essence of what Chef Sam Kass shared during an intimate dinner in partnership with Knorr to celebrate World Soil Day (WSD) on December 5th.

Food unites communities and is used worldwide to differentiate cultures. Each country and region has a signature dish that offers a sensory experience. Food is power but also regenerative agriculture – therefore, it is scary to think that we risk losing the rich taste of avocados and fresh seafood.

“Food is love. Food is how we express ourselves. And if we stay on our current path, our kids and grandkids won’t be able to enjoy what we’re eating here. Tonight is all about two things: understanding the role of food and agriculture to climate change and committing to an accessible future of food,” Kass, the former White House Chef of the Obama Administration, said.

HOLA! USA, alongside other guests, had the opportunity to enjoy Arroz del Mar, Knorr Spanish Rice with seafood, and Arroz de la Tierra, Knorr Mexican Rice with truffles. Kass and Gina Kiroff, Marketing Director for Knorr North America, explained how rice and these other key ingredients will likely become rarities, marked at a premium price if today’s conventional agriculture practices persist.

©Knorr / Unilever



‘The $500 Dinner’ stars Knorr Spanish rice and is priced at an expected 2050 meal cost if regenerative agriculture practices aren’t widely adopted.

“The dinner you are about to eat costs $72 tonight. In 2050, this same meal will cost $566 as the ingredients we rely on become even more scarce,” Sam Kass warned.

He continued to describe how staples we love, like coffee, chocolate, and wine (also featured in the dinner), will be priceless or even extinct if our soil can’t support these crops in the future.

©Knorr / Unilever



Chef Sam Kass at ‘The $500 Dinner,’ addressing the importance of regenerative agriculture to the future of food.

Sustainable practices maintain our ecosystems, but regenerative practices provide a new way to build our ecosystems. These principles are centered on creating positive impacts, like improved soil health, cleaner air to breathe, replenished water supplies, and improved habitat and wildlife biodiversity.