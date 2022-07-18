Seasonal eats: Three classic summer salads recipes

Potato salad, egg salad, and macaroni salad, are the top three classic salads eaten at almost every barbecue and/or summer get together. They are of course eaten all year round as well. These classic comfort food salads always hit the spot, plus they are extremely easy to make.
Below are three easy recipes to master these classic summer salads. Feel free to double the recipes to make additional servings and don’t hesitate to add your own vegetables, herbs, and spices, for added flavor.
Recipe: Potato Salad
Ingredients:
- 6 potatoes, peeled and cut into 1” pieces
- ½ teaspoon, plus ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup, plus 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- For additional flavor:
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon mustard
- 1 celery stalk, cut into ¼” pieces
- 2 tablespoons minced onions
- ½ cup corn (optional)
Preparation:
- Bring 4 quarts (16 cups) of water to a boil over medium-high high.
- Once boiling, add 1 tablespoon of salt and add the potatoes.
- Lower the heat down to medium heat, and simmer for about 10 - 15 minutes, until the potatoes are soft, and a knife is able to easily go through the center of the potatoes. Drain potatoes and place in a large bowl.
- Slightly mash the potatoes to your desired texture with a fork or potato masher. Then add ½ teaspoon of salt, and mix well to combine.
- Add the mayonnaise and the additional ¾ teaspoons of salt, and mix well to combine.
- *If you want additional flavor, add the ground black pepper, mustard, celery, onions, and corn (optional), and mix well to combine.
Recipe: Egg Salad
Ingredients:
- 12 eggs
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For additional flavor:
- ⅛ to ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ⅛ to ¼ teaspoon paprika
- Small diced onions, peppers, green onions, celery, parsley, or chives, to taste.
Preparation:
- Fill a large pot with cold water. The water should come up at least half way up the pot. Bring to a boil on medium-high heat.
- Once the water is boiling, lower the heat down to medium heat, and place the eggs inside of the pot. Let simmer for 12 minutes.
- After 12 minutes, turn off the heat. Place the eggs into a large bowl of very cold water, or a bowl of cold water with ice, for about 5 minutes, until the eggs cool down.
- Peel the eggs, cut into medium sized pieces, and place into a large bowl.
- Add the mayonnaise, mustard, and salt, and mix well to combine.
- *If you want additional flavor, add the ground black pepper, paprika and additional vegetables/herbs to your liking, and mix well to combine.
Recipe: Macaroni Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 box (16 ounces) elbow macaroni
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 can (15 ounces) peas and carrots, drained
Preparation:
- Cook the elbow macaroni according to package details. When done, drain and place into a large bowl.
- Add the mayonnaise, salt, and ground black pepper, and mix well to combine.
- Add the peas and carrots, and mix well to combine.
