how to grill hamburgers

What is a barbecue without a hamburger? Hamburgers are one of the traditional barbecue food staples. They are pretty much made at every single barbecue that you go to, and have gone to growing up. There is nothing like a grilled hamburger with a browned, caramelized, charred exterior. They just hit the spot!

Below are four steps to make the perfect grilled hamburgers.

Ingredients:

1 package of hamburgers (Package of 4 hamburgers; 80% lean/20% fat ground beef would be best)

Salt

Ground black pepper

Olive oil or cooking spray, to oil and coat the grill.

Step 1: Prepare your hamburgers

Let your hamburgers sit at room temperature for about 20 to 30 minutes.

If making hamburgers from scratch, make individual burgers about 4 to 6 ounces each. Take your 4 to 6 ounces of ground meat, and roll it into a ball. Then with your hands, gently flatten the meat to about ½” to ¾” in thickness, and about 4” wide in diameter. Then gently, make an indent into the center of one side of your burger, about ¼” deep, with your thumb. Repeat until all burgers are the same size.

Step 2: Season your hamburgers

Place your hamburgers on a plate or sheet pan and season both sides well.

Season your hamburgers for at least 15 minutes to 30 minutes before grilling.

Simple olive oil, salt, and ground black pepper are enough to create delicious hamburgers. *1/2 to 1 teaspoon of salt, ⅛ to ¼ teaspoon of ground black pepper, are your basic seasoning per package of four hamburgers. Feel free to modify your seasonings to your liking.

Garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika are additional commonly used spices for additional flavor.

If making hamburgers from scratch, feel free to add small chopped onions and peppers within the meat for added flavor.

Step 3: Preheat your grill