5 mouthwatering recipes to keep you warm this fall season

The fall season is in full swing, and although we would never suggest putting the ice cream or iced lattes away, we definitely need to recommend a few recipes that will warm your heart.

Start your morning with Carla Hall’s Baked Banana Nut Oatmeal, enjoy your lunch with Braised Short Rib Meatloaf created by Jeff IcInnis and Janine Booth, and delight with some of the pasta dishes made by Yvette Marquez, award-winning food blogger of Muy Bueno Cooking and inspired in Hispanic Heritage Month.

Enjoy!

Carla Hall’s Baked Banana Nut Oatmeal Minis

Serves 12

Ingredients

2 cups rolled oats

½ cup baked coconut chips

Two very ripe bananas

2 cups Califia Farms Toasted Coconut Almondmilk (or Vanilla Almondmilk)

¼ cup light agave nectar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon dried ginger

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup Califia Farms Vanilla Oatmilk Creamer

1 cup pecans, chopped and lightly toasted

1 cup banana chips, crushed

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly oil a 12-cup muffin pan and set it aside. Mix the rolled oats and coconut chips in a large bowl and set aside. Place the bananas, Toasted Coconut Almondmilk, agave nectar, cinnamon, ginger, and salt in a blender and purée into a creamy custard. (If you don’t have a blender, you can also simply mash the bananas with a fork or potato masher in a large bowl until completely smooth, then mix with the Toasted Coconut Almondmilk, agave nectar, cinnamon, ginger, and salt until smooth, either by whisking by hand or with a hand mixer.) Pour the custard into the bowl with the dry ingredients, mix well, and divide evenly among the 12 muffin cups. Bake for about 25-30 minutes, or until golden on top and slightly firm. Remove from oven and cool for 10-15 minutes, just to allow the oats to set up. Drizzle with a little Vanilla Oatmilk Creamer and sprinkle with toasted pecans and crushed banana chips to serve.

Root & Bone’s Braised Short Rib Meatloaf created by Jeff IcInnis and Janine Booth

©Grove Bay Hospitality Group





Ingredients

4 pounds boneless short ribs (5 pounds bone-in short ribs)

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 2 teaspoons

4 cups julienned onions

2 quarts chicken or veal stock

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation