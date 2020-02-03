Get ready to say ‘I Love You’ with these Valentine’s Day prosecco recipes

The grocery aisles are flooded with chocolate boxes. There are cuddly, stuffed animals everywhere. And we can’t forget about the fresh flowers infusing the air. It’s officially Valentine’s Day season. Whether you’re spending the day with your significant other or a group of friends, kick start your V-Day celebration by saying cheers with some delicious cocktails made with Riondo prosecco. Avoid the long wait-time at your local bar and instead get a festive, romantic boast with these easy-to-make drinks. Trust us, it’s the only thing you’ll need in your hand while you enjoy each other’s company. Check out these fabulous prosecco drinks that’ll help make your Valentine’s Day a memorable day and night.

Italian Mimosa is the perfect drink for your morning Valentine’s Day plans!

Italian Mimosa

If your Valentine’s day plans begin in bed, surprise your significant other with a mimosa made with orange vodka, blood orange juice, Riondo Prosecco and, of course, lots of love.

Ingredients:

1 oz. orange vodka

2 oz. blood orange juice

Directions

Mix the vodka and orange juice Strain into a flute glass and top with Riondo Prosecco Garnish with blood orange wheel

Check out this fruity drink prosecco spritz

Cherry Cucumber Prosecco Spritz

What better way to say ‘I love you cherry much’ than a fruit-infused prosecco spritz. This seasonal cocktail is a refreshing drink mixed with cherry juice that’ll have your partner asking for more.

Ingredients

2 inch piece of cucumber chopped

1 oz. Aperol

1 oz. cherry juice no sugar added

Ice

1 bottle Riondo Prosecco chilled

Optional: Fresh cherries for garnish

Optional: Cucumber ribbons for garnish

Directions

Place cucumber, Aperol, and cherry juice in cocktail shaker and muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass over ice, then top with Riondo Prosecco. Garnish with fresh cherries and cucumber ribbons, if using, and enjoy!

A light drink for your romantic meal

Plum & Thyme Smash

Need something refreshing to complete your romantic meal? Look no further than this plum and thyme beverage. The drink is light, fresh and will help turn up the heat during your V-day celebration.

Ingredients

1 plum

3 thyme sprigs

Juice from ½ lemon

2 Tbsp. thyme simple syrup*

Riondo Prosecco

Directions

Peel and chop 2 plums Muddle the plums with the thyme simple syrup and lemon juice until all of the plum juices have been released Shake with ice in cocktail shaker Pour over crushed ice and top with Riondo Prosecco Garnish with plum slices and thyme sprig. *NOTE: To make thyme simple syrup, take ½ cup sugar, ½ cup water and bring to a boil in pan. Remove from heat, add thyme sprigs, stir and let cool.Cchill until ready to use.

