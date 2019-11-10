This Cuban colada recipe adds a whole new meaning to the phrase 'afternoon pick-me-up'

Whether you are Latin, Italian or French: everyone loves coffee. Each culture has its own way of brewing this caffinated elixir. One of the most notorious brewers of coffee? The Cuban population. They don't only have regular coffee they have coladas. What are coladas? They are these small shots of sugary café that will wake you up in seconds!

©GrosbyGroup



Coladas are very popular among the Cuban and Cuban-American population in South Florida, namely Miami

Coladas are a shared drink — there is normally a small batch made and it is served up in thimble-sized plastic shot glasses (these little guys are strong even in small doses).

Not only is it shared due to the strength of the coffee (it is a mixture of espresso and sugar), but because Latinxers that partake in this drink use it as a moment to catch up and joke around with their friends.

How does one make the perfect colada? According to Food & Wine Magazine, the recipe is very simple. (1)You will need a six-serving stove-top espresso maker to brew a delicious pot of espresso. (2) In a large measuring glass, add sugar along with one tablespoon of the hot espresso.

(3) Then using a small whisk, beat the sugar with the espresso until pale and thick and nearly dissolved (this should take about 1 minute). (4)Then stir in the remaining hot espresso with the rest of the mixture. Let the foam created by the whisking rise to the top, then pour into espresso cups and serve immediately.

An authentic colada also has a thick layer of sweet crema gently floating over the top of always strong espresso. In order to get the creama just right, whisk about one tablespoon of the espresso with sugar until the mixture turns into foamy goodness, then slowly pour the remaining espresso over the foam and watch it rise to the top.