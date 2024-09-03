Danny Ocean and Mar Bonnelly: A love that overcomes all [Exclusive]

If we had to describe Danny Ocean and Mar Bonnelly in a few words, they would be passionate, dreamers, and true to themselves. The couple met four years ago in the Dominican Republic, Mar’s home country. Since then, they’ve built a strong relationship founded on communication and a willingness to learn from each other.

The 31-year-old Venezuelan artist has been deeply passionate and attuned to music since childhood. Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes—his full name—grew up surrounded by art. His father is a music producer, and his mother is a cultural diplomat. Their occupations gave him the opportunity to travel and see the world from a young age. This diverse upbringing shaped his global perspective and unique sound.

“I was born in Caracas and then moved to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines when I was eight months old. At four years old, I moved to a country in southern Africa called Namibia, and I lived there until I was ten years old. After that, I returned to Venezuela,” the singer told us when asked about his childhood. After finishing his graphic design degree, he moved to Miami to pursue a future in the music industry.

His love for music is boundless, driven by a purpose: to deliver a positive message to all those who listen to him and have experienced the challenges of migrating from their homeland. For Danny, his voice is his best tool to unite, connect, and share his message with the world, as reflected in his millions of streams on various platforms.

His breakthrough moment came with “Me rehúso,” a song released in 2016 that brought him unexpected success. This song has crossed borders and remains the most listened-to song of the last decade on Spotify in Latin America and Spain. Its name, which translates to “I Refuse,” resonated deeply with listeners worldwide. The hit track broke records, becoming the Latin song with the most weeks on Spotify’s Top 50 Global list, and was re-released in a new version as part of his latest EP “Venequia.”

Meanwhile, Mar has been pursuing her dreams in acting, and at 29, she has landed significant roles in both film and television. She also launched her own healthy food business—one of her other passions—and has cultivated a strong online presence where she inspires her followers with wellness, beauty, and fashion content.

© !HOLA! Danny Ocean and Mar Bonnelly pose in full Fendi style

A photoshoot to remember



In the midst of his “Reflexa” tour in Mexico and just a day before flying to Australia, the artist and his girlfriend decided to pose for ¡Hola! Fashion Américas Edition together for the first time. The shoot took place in a quiet apartment in the west of Mexico City. After a few hours of a photoshoot filled with chemistry and connection, they sat down for an exclusive interview with us while Kelo, their small Australian Shepherd puppy, charmed everyone with his antics. We talked with them about music, their passions, their dreams, what they love about each other, the keys to maintaining a successful relationship, and, of course, their sense of fashion.

Danny, how did your connection with music begin as a child? It was very natural. My dad is a music producer, and I had that musical sensitivity from a young age. Even when I was playing with my toys, it always had something to do with music. My parents are separated, but at my mom’s house, there was always a piano where I spent a lot of time. When I learned to make music at home without spending money on a studio, that’s when it all started. I took it seriously from day one because I loved it. I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a musician. Who are your biggest idols? Coldplay has always been a big reference for me. Also, I thank Bob Marley for the way he conveys a message through his music. Growing up in Venezuela, there was a huge hip-hop scene, and Canserbero was one of my biggest influences. What message do you want to convey with your music? I always try to convey something positive. Most of my songs are about love and are composed for Venezuela, given the situation in my country. I like to live to write; I take the experiences and emotions I go through and how I see the world, and that’s what I use to compose.

© HOLA! In this photo, Danny Ocean wears a Boss style and a cotton t-shirt by Adolfo Domínguez

“Me rehúso” was one of your first hits in 2016. How did it feel when that revolution started? It was a song that changed my life overnight. I had a regular job like any immigrant in Miami, and suddenly, this blessing came. That song changed everything. I had to process a lot of information at once. Overnight, I didn’t understand anything, neither in terms of the industry nor financially, so I had to learn quickly.

Now tell us about your new album, “Reflexa.” “Reflexa” comes from a time when I was reflecting a lot on why I make music, what my purpose is beyond the music itself, and what my message is. This week, I’m releasing an EP with seven songs written for Venezuela, and it’s about the pain we who are abroad suffer, longing to return one day.

What do you miss most about Venezuela? My streets, my friends, my family. Why is it important to you to elevate the name of Latin America? I come from a place where it’s very hard to achieve anything, and although the place doesn’t define you, I think it’s important for me to put my country on the map, just like Mexicans, Spaniards, Puerto Ricans, and Colombians do. You dream of bringing your industry into the spotlight and contributing something.



Our protagonists radiate in these lines. He sports an elegant style by Zegna, while Mar wears a sophisticated knit top by Proenza Schouler and jeans by Jean Paul Gaultier, both available at Farfetch. Mar completes her look with a ring and necklace from Suo

What has been the biggest challenge in your career? I think the hardest part is knowing how to prioritize your things. You’re constantly making decisions, and that’s what exhausts you. I don’t get tired of traveling or those things, but the fact that you’re making decisions every day, from the smallest to the biggest ones. You have the final say on your project, and that can be draining. As an artist, you also have a lot of doubts and insecurities, like anyone else in any field. And since this is also a business, wanting to make the right decision every time is a challenge. Not making impulsive decisions—that’s the biggest challenge. What’s your relationship with fashion like? Do you have a stylist? I just buy what I like, really. I’m not tied to any brand. I do have a stylist, a great friend named Jordan. He lives in Miami, and when we work on big projects, he helps bring that vision to life. But I always make the final decision. Mar, tell us about the evolution of your style. How would you describe it now? My style is comfortable, elegant, and sometimes a bit sexy. I love fashion; I love changing up my look and expressing my personality through what I wear. However, something that has evolved in me is understanding that what I wear doesn’t define me, and brands don’t define you. The most beautiful impression you leave on others is the energy you radiate.



Our protagonist wears a Proenza Schouler knit top and Jean Paul Gaultier jeans; both via Farfetch, shoes by Alfredo Martínez, and jewelry, by Suot

Danny, how did you meet Mar? Tell us about your love story. We met in the Dominican Republic—she’s from there. What I love about her is her heart. Beyond her physical beauty, she has a noble heart; she’s beautiful inside. She’s an amazing partner.

Mar, what made you fall in love with Danny? Daniel is a very authentic human being. He’s real in every sense of the word, and that was something that caught my attention right away. But what made me fall in love the most was discovering how noble his heart is. Despite everything he’s achieved, Daniel is one of the most humble and genuine people I know. What do you admire most about him? His discipline. He never stops. He knows that things don’t just happen; they’re built, and I admire how he creates his own opportunities. How was your first date? Danny: We were at the beach; we went out to eat. After that, she came to Miami for a few days, and then I surprised her on Valentine’s Day in Santo Domingo, where she still lived. And that’s how it started. Now we live in Mexico. What do you like most about Mexico City? The people are incredible, the food is amazing. I think it’s a city with a lot of culture and a lot happening, and I love that. This city has a lot of character.

Danny wears a Boss suit and a cotton T-shirt by Adolfo Domínguez, while Mar dazzles in a studded dress by Edher Gin, Pandora jewelry and bracelets from the LOVE collection by Cartier.

How do you see yourself with her in the future? Would you like to get married? Danny: That’s a pretty big question (laughs). Tomorrow is tomorrow. Today, we’re together, building. Mar: Yes, we’d say we’re building. We’re focused on living in the moment and keeping our relationship private. But what we can say is that we’re building something special. What would you say is the key to a successful relationship? M: That you always listen to me (laughs). D: Saying “yes, my love” to everything (laughs). Communication and respect are key. Mar and I communicate a lot, and that’s helped us. We’re still learning. She helps me learn certain things, and I help her. We’re building not just physically but personally too. M: And that both go to therapy (laughs). It sounds like a joke, but I think it’s important for both people to work on themselves individually to make a great team. It’s about having conversations that build up, not tear down, and reaching healthy agreements. How do you like to spend your free time? D: Honestly, with Mar and Kelo, our dog. We love the movies and the beach—we go to the beach a lot. M: My ideal date with Danny is eating Costco’s cauliflower pizza and watching movies in bed.

Danny Ocean and Mar Bonnelly pose with their pet Kelo, in a total Fendi look

Mar, you’re a model, actress, entrepreneur, and influencer. What do you enjoy doing the most? I’ve always envisioned myself having the opportunity to act while also running a business I’m passionate about. “THE FIT STORE” is born from my lifestyle, how I like to eat, and it’s a project I’m very proud of and know will grow. So, without a doubt, working on those two aspects—art and promoting a healthy lifestyle—are areas I truly enjoy.

How do you balance work and your free time? M: Something I’ve learned is that when you start a business, it’s very hard to disconnect 100%, especially in my case, where I handle many things remotely. In the end, it’s all about organizing yourself, not procrastinating, and not letting things pile up. When I’m filming, my time is much more committed. However, for me, it’s non-negotiable to stop doing things that make me feel good, like exercising and having time for myself.

What are your non-negotiable daily habits? M: Definitely exercising. I lift weights at least five times a week. In my daily life, I generally avoid gluten and refined sugars. I also make time for myself, whether it’s to pray, meditate, or write. Another very important non-negotiable is going to therapy. Having that space to understand, grow, and heal is essential for living a healthy, balanced life.



Danny wears a Boss suit and a cotton T-shirt by Adolfo Domínguez, while Mar dazzles in a studded dress by Edher Gin and Pandora jewelry

What advice would you give to people looking to start a healthier lifestyle? M: A lifestyle isn’t something temporary—you have to see it as the way you want to live. It’s not a diet that lasts a few months or a goal to reach a certain size. It’s a habit, and it doesn’t mean you have to be overly strict and never eat certain things again. It’s about balance and always moving your body.

Tell us about your projects. Where would you like to be professionally in a few years? M: I want to keep playing characters; being on a set makes me incredibly happy. I’m also getting into producing, which is a new role I’m very excited about. How would you describe yourself in three words? M: Disciplined, human, and loving. What excites you most about going to Australia with Danny? M: Discovering a new continent, experiencing another culture. Traveling is magical, and it’s something we both really enjoy.

Danny Ocean sports a style by Zegna, while Mar, to his left, wears a sophisticated knit top by Proenza Schouler and jeans by Jean Paul Gaultier, both available at Farfetch. Mar completes her look with a ring and necklace from Suo

After a very pleasant conversation, Danny and Mar hurried off, remembering they still needed to pack that afternoon. To wrap up the interview, when asked about the future, Danny reaffirms his dreamy personality and strong belief in living in the present. “The future is uncertain; it hasn’t been written yet,” the Venezuelan concludes. So, with Kelo in their arms, and after saying goodbye to the entire team, we wrapped up what was, without a doubt, an afternoon to remember.

