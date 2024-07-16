Bella Hadid stuns with new look as she enjoys her cowgirl era

Bella Hadid is thriving in her cowgirl era. Following a decision to step back from her work as a model and relocate out of Los Angeles, Hadid has been exploring new things, including her love of horses. While horseback riding has been a passion of hers since she was a girl, over the past few months, Hadid has been competing in events and showing off an awesome sense of style and fashion that leans into cowgirl accessories like boots and denim.

© Gotham Bella Hadid in New York

In new images, Hadid was photographed in New York, managing the summer heat by wearing an awesome cowgirl outfit. Photos show her wearing denim shorts and boots that she paired with a tight tee. The shirt has a print of a baby deer on it, adding an even more rustic edge. Hadid rounded out the look by wearing her hair loose and wavy and styling it all with some sunglasses.

Earlier this month, Hadid shared a look at some of her work on her horse. In a post shared on Instagram, Hadid showed photos and a video of herself completing some runs, showing her riding so fast that even her hat was lost in the shuffle. In the post's caption, she thanked her boyfriend, Adam Banuelos, who's an accomplished equestrian and has been training her.

© GrosbyGroup Bella Hadid in New York

Hadid's new life in Texas

Over the past year, Hadid has been living in Texas, something that has altered her lifestyle and health. When speaking about her new life, Hadid shared that she wanted to focus on new and more fulfilling things than what she'd been doing in the past. “After 10 years of modeling,” said Hadid in an interview with Allure, “I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me.”