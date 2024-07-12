Oprah Winfrey stuns in monochromatic ensemble at billionaires summer camp

Oprah Winfrey turned heads at the Sun Valley Conference in a striking monochromatic ensemble. The outfit, a masterclass in chic simplicity, featured a white blouse, white cargo jeans, white sneakers, and a matching white bag. Winfrey was accompanied by her lifelong best friend, Gayle King, and CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Van Jones.

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey holds her name tag after leaving the morning session with Van Jones looking on at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2024, in Sun Valley, Idaho. The annual gathering organized by the investment firm Allen & Co. brings together the world's most wealthy and powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference.

Oprah is at the Sun Valley Conference, a prestigious annual gathering that has been a staple in the business and media world for decades. Traditionally held the week after July 4, this invite-only conference attracts some of the most powerful and influential figures from various industries. Attendees include top executives, tech giants, media moguls, and even political leaders, making it a hub of networking and deal-making.

Employees at the nearby Friedman Memorial Airport have a unique nickname for the conference: "the annual fly-in event," alluding to the influx of private jets that descend upon the area during this time. Locals and participants often joke about the conference being a "summer camp for billionaires," highlighting the mix of business and leisure that characterizes the event.

The Sun Valley Conference, hosted by Allen & Company, is well-known for its perfect combination of relaxation and intellectual stimulation. Participants can enjoy various activities, including formal presentations, discussions, and casual outdoor adventures. The conference offers a platform for influential figures to have meaningful conversations, exchange innovative ideas, and establish new partnerships.

This year's conference, in keeping with tradition, has attracted a star-studded lineup of high-profile attendees, including Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. The power couple touched down at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, Idaho, joining the elite assembly renowned for its blend of discretion and high-stakes networking.

As the Idaho Mountain Express reported, this year's event is anticipated to draw similar influential figures. The arrival parade of private jets began on Tuesday, ushering in a who's who of the business world. Notable attendees include AI pioneer Sam Altman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, his potential successors, Apple's Tim Cook, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Google's Sundar Pichai.