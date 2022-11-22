Orlando Bravo is Puerto Rico’s first born billionaire – he shares why it’s vital to remember your roots

Where I’m from (laughs).

Yes. And those experiences of seeing new things, seeing a bigger world, and competing with others in a fair way, helped me incredibly. Thanks to these opportunities I was able to go to the U.S. and study at Brown University. Afterward, I went to Wall Street and then to Stanford. And the person that gave me a job in private capital, my partner Carl Thoma, gave me the opportunity to work in technology, which is what I wanted to do. At that time, there weren’t a lot of jobs in that area or companies wanted me to work in the Latin American division. So, the first thing is that I have a passion for philanthropy and I want to help young people have similar opportunities to me. The second thing is that I had a mentor who told me that it was important for me to be myself, unique and Puerto Rican, than to try to imitate others. Because that’s what I was doing before, imitating my role models in the business. And when I started to think about the most important things about myself, where I came from was at the top of the list. From then on, the business grew and I started making better decisions. I felt more comfortable. That’s why it’s important for me where I come from and to never let go of that.

One of our programs tries to do that, helping community leaders be proud of who they are and where they’re from. In that program, we support them as we would do if they were a part of our business, teaching them how to develop their unique skill sets. Those teachings matter because they make people feel good about themselves, making them happier and more productive.