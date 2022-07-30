Meet Cio Soler, one of the chicest Latinas in the USA

How would you describe your childhood and your family history?

My Father was an engineer and a businessman. He was in the seafood business and worked tirelessly his whole life with an unparalleled work ethic. I never saw him take a day off. I lost my father in 2019, my first love and greatest heartbreak.

My mother and father met when she was 17, he was 9 years her senior. She was a beauty queen, a happy go lucky personality, outgoing and loved by everyone.

My grandmother had impeccable style and grace. She owned the legendary Karamanduka, Lima’s go to restaurant for the elite. I learned so much of what I know watching her and my mom.

My father however had a challenging upbringing- vacant of the love a child needs and emotionally put to work at a very young age. He had a tough love approach with and held us to incredibly high standards. He was wise, intense and brilliant. He had no interest in a social life or small talk. He dedicated his life to making sure that we were educated not only scholastically but also globally. Unlike my peers, growing up in California, there was not much I was allowed to do. I now understand his extreme efforts to protect us and honor the value system he worked so hard to instill in us.

I am third in the lineup of four siblings. Growing up the only girl, was not easy. My brothers we’re overachievers and graduated from the finest universities here in the US. I know that was my dad‘s proudest accomplishment.

I was always a visual learner and artistically driven. Although I was the apple of my father‘s eye, my learning differences and independent driven choices were always a tug-of-war between us. While my brothers were bringing home 4.4 GPAs, I was bringing home the best dressed award.

It took me decades to understand that I learned different from my peers and my brothers. It was not easy growing up without the support and tools I needed to highlight my strengths. I never did well in a common place or structure, I excelled when I was hands-on and out in the world. I´m grateful that today we are able to recognize learning differences and special talents in children.