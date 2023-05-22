Celebrities, editors, influencers, and members of Mexican society gathered at the heart of Mexico City’s historic center for one of the season’s most anticipated events: Christian Dior’s Cruise 2024 Collection runway show in Mexico City. For fans of the brand, this setting comes as no surprise, as Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of the French fashion house, has expressed her love for the country on previous occasions.

Unfazed by rain, the attendees arrived punctually at the Colegio de San Ildefonso to witness the captivating fashion show. Greeted by a vibrant group of female mariachis donning pink suits adorned with intricately embroidered butterflies, the guests were also welcomed by breathtaking floral installations. Notable figures, including Naomi Watts, Alicia Keys, and Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Slim added to the distinguished gathering, making the event even more memorable.

Once in the main courtyard of the venue, the distinctive sounds of Mexico City made their presence known: the chirping of birds, the barking of dogs, the bell announcing the garbage truck’s arrival, the harmonica of the knife sharpener, and a man announcing the arrival of gas tanks all served as the opening act for the fashion show.

During the show, guests embarked on a captivating journey that paid homage to the iconic works and photographs of Frida Kahlo. Leading up to the event, Maria Grazia had alluded to her collaboration with skilled artisans, which became evident in the collection through exquisite embroideries. The collection predominantly featured silhouettes inspired by the aesthetics of the hippie chic movement, beautifully intertwining with the vibrant indigenous textiles passionately embraced by Frida Kahlo during her era. These recurring elements breathed life into the collection, infusing it with a sense of profound cultural appreciation.

For the grand finale, a mesmerizing mini-capsule of white dresses took center stage. Each dress boasted intricate embroidered details, serving as a poignant tribute that resonated with Maria Grazia Chiuri’s consistent message across her collections: celebrating women and their causes. This culmination represented a powerful alignment between artistic expression and social awareness, encapsulating the essence of Maria Grazia’s creative vision.

The best looks from Christian Dior’s Mexican inspired Cruise 2024 Collection