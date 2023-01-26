Jill Biden donates two iconic outfits to the Smithsonian Museum

First Ladies have long played an essential role in American fashion. Jill Biden joins the trend, donating two of her most iconic outfits to the Smithsonian Museum, which hosts a First Lady exhibition.

©GettyImages



Jill Biden presenting her clothes to the Smithsonian Museum

Biden donated the two outfits she wore on Inauguration Day 2021. For the ceremony, she wore a blue coat with velvet cuffs, and a dress with Swarovski crystals encrusted. It was designed by Alexandra O’Neill, who spoke to CNN Style and shared how excited she was to dress the First Lady on this momentous occasion. “It is an incredible honor to dress Dr. Biden today,” O’Neill said. “I am so humbled to be even a small part of American history.”

Later that evening, Biden wore an all-white outfit made out of a dress, a coat, and matching gloves. It was designed by Gabriela Hearst, the creative director of the brand Chloé, who was born in Uruguay. Both outfits had matching face masks, which were also donated to the museum.

First Ladies have been collaborating with the Smithsonian since 1912, when Helen Taft, wife of President William Taft, became the first to introduce her ensembles. “Clothing is an art and articulation. It’s a manifestation of a moment of time,” said Biden when making the donation, per The Washington Post. “It’s history. And today, I’m deeply honored to play a small part in a big moment of our history.”