Some of our favorite A-List stars, celebrities, and fashion icons, attended the highly anticipated 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. This was the perfect opportunity to show their incredible sense of style, and they did not disappoint.

Here are some of the best attires of the night, from the Kardashian-Jenner family getting together to grace the red carpet, and many Hollywood celebrities, including Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, Vanessa Hudgens, Cher, Katie Holmes, and more.