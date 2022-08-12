Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday

Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe.

The 53-year-old singer, who recently proved again why she is the queen of crop tops, was spotted arriving at her Beverly Hills office, wearing a tan mini skirt with a matching jacket, showing off her figure and completing her look with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag.

It seems the talented performer is currently planning her husband’s 50th birthday, which is expected to be a big party for the actor and their closest friends and family members.

The couple was recently photographed grabbing lunch with their kids at Huckleberry Café in Los Angeles, and stopping at Dunkin’ Donuts for coffee, instantly going viral, as online users remember Ben’s obsession with the popular restaurant.

The actor recently made headlines for putting in the market his $30 million mansion, as he continues to build a new life with Jennifer. Ben purchased the property for $19 million to be close to the kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. According to TMZ, Affleck began moving things in June, when five moving trucks were seen parked outside.