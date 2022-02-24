Pamela Anderson launches new line of vegan handbags

Pamela Anderson partnered up with Ashoka to launch a line of vegan handbags. The French brand is known for making cruelty-free purses, using apple leather as material for their bags.

Ashoka launched the handbag on Instagram. “The Pamela Shopping bag is available! The latest bag in full Apple Skin capsule collection co-created with committed star Pamela Anderson. It is a large shopping bag with an original clasp on the outside pocket, several inside pockets and a removable pouch. It comes in black, terracotta, nude and red.” wrote the brand. To celebrate the launch, the brand teamed up with PETA, the animal rights group, for a giveaway, giving a fan a handbag the color of their choice.

This is the second line that Anderson makes in partnership with Ashoka, a brand that called her “a woman committed on all fronts.” Part of the bags’ proceeds will be donated to The Pamela Anderson Foundation, an organization that supports human, animal and environmental rights.

Pamela Anderson at 2019’s Fan Expo in Vancouver.

Anderson has been experiencing a boon of interest due to the Hulu series “Pam and Tommy.” The series, which was made without her approval, is based on a Rolling Stone article, documenting her relationship with Tommy Lee and the release of their infamous sex tape, an event that affected both of their careers and became one of the most infamous occurrences in celebrity history.