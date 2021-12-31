This week we saw some stunning Christmas outfits. From Jennifer Lopez glowing in an white gown at a friend’s dinner party to Paris Hilton who was spending her first Christmas with Carter Reum during their honeymoon to Khloe Kardashian and Cardi B, who took stunning photos with their daughters. All these celebs were all dressed up and enjoying the holiday spirit.

So keep scrolling to see our this week’s best celeb looks!