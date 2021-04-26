Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Tonight’s 93rd Academy Awards wraps up the 2021 award show season. This award show season was filled with many Zoom acceptance speeches and fashion way too incredible for just an Instagram post. Stars finally were able to appear live at tonight’s red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, socially distanced, all looking fabulous. Keep scrolling to see some of tonight’s best dressed looks.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!