For the week between Christmas and New Year’s, celebrities were seen out bundled up in teddy coats and puffers. The Kardashian-Jenner family was spotted in Aspen wearing monochromatic winter outfits, Jennifer Lopez was photographed in a fun jumpsuit, and Emily Ratajkowski continued to dress comfortable in a puffer coat and jogger pants.
Check out more of the top 10 celebrity style looks from the last week of 2020.
