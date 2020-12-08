Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is the new face of Juicy Couture’s underwear collection

Juicy Couture is bringing the early 2000’s back and recruited Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon as the face of the brand’s new campaign. In collaboration with the sustainable, colorful, and affordable underwear brand Parade, the American casual wear and dress clothing brand launched seven packs of underwear ranging from sizes XS to 3XL.

According to Juicy Couture and Parade, they created “supersoft, sustainable underwear for nice girls who like stuff featuring Juicy-embellished briefs, logo-laiden waistbands, and Swarovski crystals.”

In a press release, the two brands also shared the story of why they decided to team up. “Once upon a time, Parade and Juicy Couture set out to create the ultimate collection for nice girls that like stuff. We were inspired by the revolutionary years of the early 2000s when tracksuits were softer, rises were lower, and there was bling on everything. Together, we designed a collection to celebrate the timelessness of brilliant and daring self-expression. A match made in heaven with thousands of sparkling crystals, glamorous jewel-tone shades, and a little bit of velour, Parade & Juicy Couture lived happily ever after.”

Besides Juicy Couture, iconic crystals, the underwear features the word “Juicy” in the briefs’ backside and the waistbands, while others come in the rainbow logo. The brand also created a box that includes mid-rise boyshorts and silky mesh thongs. The collection contains an exclusive scarf designed by artist Jeanette Hayes that says “Live Free, Wear Juicy” spray-painted. Plus an exclusive velour pouch with a signature J charm zipper — inspired by Juicy’s iconic tracksuits.

Lourdes Leon modeling for Juicy Couture is not a coincidence; the fashion label founded in the late ’90s by friends Gela Nash and Pamela Skaist-Levy became part of the pop culture after introducing and customizing their famous Juicy tracksuit for Madonna. The “Queen of Pop” later turned the velour tracksuit into a trend, and celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton, started wearing the brand publicly. Juicy Couture’s popularity increased and became known worldwide as the starter pack or classic outfit of the “new money.”

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the brand partnered with luxury faux fur company Apparis to launch the iconic two-piece set — this time using faux fur. “A 2020 twist on a 2000s staple: Apparis meets Juicy to create their first-ever faux fur tracksuit. Ultra-soft. Uniquely bold. Classically chic,” the Apparis’ site informs.

The anniversary collab features a zip-up hoodie and faux fur track pants in Juicy pink and jet black. The vegan faux fur tracksuits also include an embroidered logo, and black rhinestone capped drawcords. “With 2000s fashion making a comeback, it’s no secret that the JC tracksuit is among the top trends seeing a resurgence in the fashion world. In this collaboration, Apparis imposed their signature, ultra-soft faux fur onto JC’s iconic tracksuit silhouette, making this season’s ultimate loungewear set,” the fashion labels informed in a press release.

©GettyImages



Paris Hilton, and former assistant Kim Kardashian in 2006.

To complete our time machine trip, the pieces are named after “The Simple Life” star Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton, Hilton’s former assistant Kim Kardashian. Other pieces are named after Britney Spears and Paris Hilton’s late Chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

“We were, of course, inspired by the early 2000s, and the icons of it such as Kim K, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Britney Spears, which is why each of the pieces are named after them! We wanted to bring back the 2000s with our own twist to it, and we felt that adding faux fur to the iconic tracksuit was the way to go,” Apparis co-founder and creative director Lauren Nouchi told The Post.