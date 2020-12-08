Victoria Beckham looks holiday ready in a $1,850 dress from her collection

As the holidays are soon approaching we’ve been seeing plenty of festive looks from some of our favorite celebs including Ms. Posh Spice herself, Victoria Beckham. The designer is always one to turn heads with her stylish choices and she did just that earlier this week while out in London.

©GrosbyGroup



Victoria Beckham looking festive and chic while out in London.

The 46-year-old looked Christmas festive yet classy while out in a piece from her Resort 2021 collection. Beckham’s outfit consisted of a red loose silhouette dress that had a ruffled collar and long sleeves.

The flowy look was paired with another one of her pieces, her satin fuschia VB 90 pumps. The pop of color was unexpected and something we didn’t know would work so well together, but Beckham effortlessly pulled it off. She topped off her look with some sunglasses and a black face mask.

©GrosbyGroup



Victoria Beckham paired her look with a black face mask.

The designer and former Spice Girl was making a pitstop into her Mayfair store and her outfit brought some festive cheer with her. If you want to replicate Beckham’s exact outfit, you’ll just need to shell out $1,850 for the dress and almost $600 for the satin pumps.

Beckham shared a photo of herself in the look posing on the stairs to her Instagram, captioning the post “All dressed up in #VBPSS21 for a day of festive filming 💃🏻.”

In addition to this festive look, Beckham also has a new Reebok x Victoria Beckham line that launched a few days ago. The looks consist of fashionable athleisure wear, which seems to be all the rage right now considering most are still working from home and want to be comfortable while doing so.

Whether you’re looking to dress up for the holidays or dress down, it seems that Beckham’s clothing line has a little of everything for that.