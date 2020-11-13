Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Although we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, fashion doesn’t stop and celebrities proved that to be true this week. Whether it was Kourtney Kardashian running errands looking grungy chic or Hailey Bieber staying on-trend with thigh-high boots, celebrities pulled out all of the stops this week.
Check out the 10 best style looks from this week.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!