We can’t get enough of Jennifer Lopez’s blue sparkly workwear pants

Jennifer Lopez has proved that she’s a style chameleon over and over again. The “Jenny from the Block” singer has such a versatile sense of fashion and she adds her own flair to every outfit she wears. Whether she’s on stage performing in a bedazzled bodysuit, in a DSW campaign looking ‘90s cool, or going to dinner with fiance A-Rod, the triple threat always shows up to show out.

On Friday, the 51-year-old was seen out for dinner at Sunset Towers in West Hollywood, California with a good friend and vocal coach of the singer, Stevie Mackey. JLo looked sophisticated chic in a workwear outfit which consisted of a navy blue sweater with its front tucked into wide-leg sparkly dark blue pants, a matching blue on the shoulder purse, and sky-high heels that were hidden by her pants.

©GrosbyGroup



Lopez looking fabulous while out to dinner.

The “Hustlers” actress had her long blonde hair styled half up half down. Lopez had silver hoops on her ears and her bronze skin, maroon-colored smoky eye, and nude loop looked perfect. The singer was also carrying some sort of folder which may indicate that she and Mackey were discussing business or potential new music, we hope.

©GrosbyGroup



The singer’s makeup looked bronzed and glowy.

From workwear to streetwear, Lopez can do it all. In addition to her chic dinner look, Lopez also debuted another DSW campaign in which the 51-year-old looks flawless. In one of the looks, Lopez is seen leaning against a white car as she’s dressed in a black Naked Wardrobe romper which showed off her impeccably toned legs, a brown and white jacket, and her latest brown boot heels from her DSW collection.

©Jennifer Lopez



Lopez’s latest DSW campaign.

Latina Powerhouse winner Lopez began working with the shoe retailer back in March, which originally consisted of a lot of glamorous and sparkly high heels. When the global pandemic happened around the same time as the initial launch, DSW recently revealed to CNN how they had to think fast and refocus the line since the world wasn’t needing glitzy heels anytime soon.

“Jennifer was personally involved,“ Bill Jordan, chief growth officer at Designer Brands, which owns DSW said to CNN. ”Our team would have sketches for her and her team to look over and add comments or changes.”

“With the original collection we were all in person. But with the coronavirus, all of our sampling was virtual and we would have to send physical samples to her team,” send Jordan.

Regardless of the quick switch in design and sketches, JLO’s shoe collection with DSW is full of stunning shoes we all are rushing online to check out and buy.