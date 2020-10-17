JLo exudes 90s vibes in ultimate fall looks - and they’re easy to copy!

Jennifer Lopez served up the ultimate seasonal style this week. The 51-year-old superstar made it a fierce Friday on October 16, dishing out two new and easily-achievable looks. “Fall, flannels and family,” she wrote in the caption of a carousel post, reminding us all that summer is truly over. While it was a clear promotion for her DSW shoe line, the overall ensembles were something to behold.

Take notes as we break down JLo’s fall aesthetic from top to bottom!

There are similar takeaways from both looks, which were done up by the singer’s dream team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The first one captures “Jenny from the leaf-covered Block” posing in a 90s dream. She donned oversized light jeans and a knit top, flaunting her tight tummy. A four-toned sweater by designer Brunello Cucinelli hung over her. She grounded the look in the $99 “JLo Jennifer Lopez Tannah Bootie” from her DSW collection.

Jennifer’s second style was basically an autumnal flannel overcoat. She posed for photographer Greg Swales amongst fallen leaves outdoors. This look showcases her microfleece “Gallyana Bootie,” also $99 at DSW.

The Hustlers star was glammed up to the nines for the photoshoot, glowing in makeup by Mary Phillips. As usual, her hair was primed by Chris Appleton. They opted to let her auburn curls flow into magnificent mane for the photoshoot. And let’s not sleep on the burgundy lip!

Takeaways? Jennifer shows us that we can all be fall chic with items from our own closets. Jeans, flannels and sweaters are staple pieces most people have. Tape these pics of JLo onto your fall mood board and recreate the looks in your own way. Be sure to tag us @HOLAUSA so we can see.