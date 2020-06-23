A white shirt. A pair of jeans. A monochromatic jumpsuit. Some pieces are must haves in your wardrobe thanks to their practicality, timelessness and versatility. Knit dresses also deserve a spot on the list because, like the other pieces, they can be matched with a wide range of options and adapt to current trends.

Another reason to wear them is their effortless look that, to the delight of many women, works as well for daytime looks as it does for nightlife. So, how could you not consider them basics when they work so well for almost all body types? Need more reasons to include them in your daily spring-summer looks? You’ll find them in the different finishes and silhouettes in this gallery’s eight models.