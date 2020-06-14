Checking out Kourtney Kardashian’s outfits over the years shows that the eldest of the KUWTK’s clan has an enviable ability to pull off most trends, styles and colors. She’s most definitely not intimidated by the latest trends. Whatever the silhouette, color, or print, she has an innate ability of making it work. In Kourtney’s style, you’ll find avant-garde, innovative garments combined with eye-catching classic accent pieces, with plenty of inspiring details.