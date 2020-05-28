When it comes to standing out and making an impact with your choice of outfit, it’s best to go for a vibrant color that will light up your every step. This season, fuchsia is one of the trending colors seen on celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and fashionistas like Chiara Ferragni. This is even better news if you’re already a fan of the pinker end of the color spectrum.



This intensely romantic and fun shade is ideal for the more daring among us, and those who want to turn the street into their own runway in Versace, Valentino and Marni, the designers who paved the way for this trend at their spring/summer 2020 shows. Of course, the color is a showstopper, but the secret ingredient is attitude. Need some inspiration? Take a look at these outfits: