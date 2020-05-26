One of the things that makes Priyanka Chopra a top-tier fashionista is her ability to choose the perfect dress every day – or night. The star has an enviable personal collection including haute couture garments, printed maxi dresses, classic midi dresses and more revealing minis.

The actress is the perfect celebrity to study to try to crack the style code that allows her to create timeless, super-feminine looks on and off the red carpet, regardless of whether her schedule includes presentations, travel or a romantic dinner for two. What’s the common thread? Her demeanor when she wears each and every one of these designs. It’s worth emulating.