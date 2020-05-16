Now’s your chance to own a piece of fashion history. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Cardi B are placing some of their most iconic gowns on sale in the name of a good cause. Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart organized “Chic Relief,” an eBay charity auction benefiting Direct Relief in its global pandemic aid. Featuring frocks fashioned by revered designers like Louis Vuitton, Christian Siriano and Ralph & Russo (Meghan Markle’s favorite), digital bidding begins May 17 at 7PM ET and ends on May 27 at eBay.com/chicrelief. Best of all, eBay will match dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million when shoppers donate. Scroll through to see some of dresses you can buy!